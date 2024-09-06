Son of slain Knysna businessman recalls final moments together
The son of a slain Knysna businessman recalled the last time he saw his father alive as the man accused of his murder — once a dear friend — stared from the dock of the town’s high court on Thursday.
More than two years after Mawande Kondlo’s body was found dumped on a gravel road in Bokkoppie, near the Uniondale Road, the murder trial continued with the testimony of his emotional son, Wangu...
