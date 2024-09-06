Police hopefuls targeted in recruitment scam
Applicants who did not make the cut offered jobs for a price
Police hopefuls, unsuccessful in a recent recruitment drive after going through a series of fitness and other tests, found themselves in the middle of a scam when they were called and asked to pay thousands of rand to ensure placement.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the matter was under investigation...
