Nelson Mandela Bay company charging ahead to support electric vehicles
Microcare Solar Energy is creating a buzz around electric vehicle (EV) charging in Gqeberha with their fourth generation charger ready to spark interest and allay fears of potential EV owners.
On Thursday, the North End-based business, in collaboration with the Kelston Group and Exporters Eastern Cape, invited various organisations from across the Bay to take a glimpse into the future of both their factory and mobility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.