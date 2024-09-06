Knysna Arts and Awareness Lifestyle Event returns
The glitz and glamour of one of the Garden Route’s premier lifestyle events will return to Knysna to attract investors and build business in one of SA’s most picturesque coastal towns.
The second Knysna Arts and Awareness Lifestyle Event will be held at Villa Castollini in October, with the aim of enhancing local businesses’ brand visibility and promoting the talents of innovative and creative young entrepreneurs across various fields...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.