Cops bring out the big guns

Elite unit’s retaliation leads to demise of extortion kingpins

By Nomazima Nkosi, Andisa Bonani, Brandon Nel and Lulamile Feni - 06 September 2024

A specialised task force from the police’s elite National Intervention Unit (NIU) has been enlisted to flush out ruthless criminals terrorising Nelson Mandela Bay and Mthatha.

The impact of the unit has been felt already, with operations this week leading to the deaths of two suspected extortion kingpins who had first pulled guns and fired shots at police...

