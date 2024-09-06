Cops bring out the big guns
Elite unit’s retaliation leads to demise of extortion kingpins
A specialised task force from the police’s elite National Intervention Unit (NIU) has been enlisted to flush out ruthless criminals terrorising Nelson Mandela Bay and Mthatha.
The impact of the unit has been felt already, with operations this week leading to the deaths of two suspected extortion kingpins who had first pulled guns and fired shots at police...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.