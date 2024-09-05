Supt Dwight Barker provided an update to the community from Braunstone police station.
“This has been an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident for everyone involved. Our thoughts remain with Mr Kohli and his family and we continue to provide support to the family,” said Barker.
“A dedicated team has been carrying out full inquiries and a 14-year-old boy has been charged. Please be aware that for legal reasons, that boy cannot be named. Criminal proceedings are ongoing.”
Barker addressed concerns about antisocial behaviour in the area.
“While I can't go into specific detail due to the investigation, the safety of the community is the priority for us.”
He said regular patrols were being reinforced and urged residents to report any concerns either directly to officers or through online channels.
“We have dedicated neighbourhood resources there to communicate with people and speak to local residents, and we are working with partner agencies to address these concerns. We also need you to report any concerns to us. Please speak with our officers, report one-on-one or report online.”
Youth crime in spotlight as boy, 14, is linked to murder of 80-year-old man
Victim was 'loving and caring person' whose life was centred on his family
Multimedia reporter
Image: Leicestershire Police
Community interventions are being mooted after the arrest of a 14-year-old for the murder of an 80-year-old man in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire.
Bhim Kohli was accosted on Sunday, succumbing to his injuries the next day.
Leicestershire police confirmed the arrest and charge in a statement. The youth was remanded.
According to a statement released by his family, Kohli was known for his vibrant and community-centred life.
“Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred on his family. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed daily walks with his dog, Rocky.
“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile.
“Our family has lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community — we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him,” said the family statement.
“Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to support each other through the most difficult time imaginable.”
