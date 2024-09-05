Nelson Mandela Bay’s B-boy heroes out to ‘kill it’ at national finals
Two youngsters carry city’s hopes at Red Bull Dance Your Style competition
Two of the Eastern Cape’s top B-boy talents have flipped, danced and tricked their way to the national finals of the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition.
Northern areas youngsters Mason “Beasty” Booysen and Rushay “Mylan” Prins will battle it out at The Boardwalk on Saturday for a chance to represent SA at the world finals in Mumbai in November...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.