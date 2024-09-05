Nelson Mandela Bay official arrested for theft of copper cables
A sting operation by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality culminated in the arrest of an official for allegedly stealing electrical copper cables from the metro’s Harrower Road depot.
The cables were part of exhibits used as evidence for infrastructure theft-related cases...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.