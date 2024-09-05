News

Nelson Mandela Bay official arrested for theft of copper cables

By Herald Reporter - 05 September 2024

A sting operation by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality culminated in the arrest of an official for allegedly stealing electrical copper cables from the metro’s Harrower Road depot.

The cables were part of exhibits used as evidence for infrastructure theft-related cases...

