Tired of being shunted from pillar to post, the Markman Business Forum has launched a public advocacy campaign to compel the metro and the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) to address its proposals to stem the steep decline of infrastructure in the industrial node and across Nelson Mandela Bay.
At the centre of the forum’s frustration is access to the Ranger-Neptune link at the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
Tempers flared on June 11 when the forum and a crowd of worker, business and community representatives opened the emergency gate between the northeast end of Markman’s Ranger and Neptune roads on the western edge of the SEZ.
The action was intended as a symbolic protest, but the gate was swiftly welded shut by the corporation which has since, according to the forum, demanded access payments of more than R1m.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Markman Business Forum spokesperson Graham Taylor.
LISTEN | What is being done to save Markman infrastructure
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
