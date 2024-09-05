UPDATE | Light aircraft crashes in Algoa Park
A pilot and two passengers narrowly escaped with their lives when the light aircraft they were flying in crash-landed in Algoa Park on Thursday.
The pilot attempted a safe landing but instead veered into a pole...
