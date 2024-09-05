News

Katoo does Kouga community proud with silver medal at world champs

By Tremaine van Aardt - 05 September 2024

Nico Malan High School pupil Bryan Katoo returned home a hero after making his international debut at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, and claiming  a silver medal.

The matric pupil at the Humansdorp school formed part of the 4x400m  relay team during the championships from August 27 to 31...

Most Read