Katoo does Kouga community proud with silver medal at world champs
Nico Malan High School pupil Bryan Katoo returned home a hero after making his international debut at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, and claiming a silver medal.
The matric pupil at the Humansdorp school formed part of the 4x400m relay team during the championships from August 27 to 31...
