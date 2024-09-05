George building collapse survivor to recount frightening ordeal in book
Almost four months after being trapped under the rubble of the George building collapse and surviving, Delvin Safers is retelling his story through poetry and plans to publish a nonfiction novel about the terrifying ordeal.
Safers moved South Africans when he sent emotional voice messages to his parents and girlfriend while trapped under tonnes of debris, expressing his love for them and fear that he might not survive...
