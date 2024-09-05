Damning claims about health care at St Albans being probed
Allegations include that inmates have to do work of officials at prison hospital
Inmates at St Albans allege staff shortages at the prison hospital are so bad that prisoners are doing the work of health officials, ranging from changing nappies of paralysed patients to inserting drips into others.
They have raised concerns that these patients could be raped during the process...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.