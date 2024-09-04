Nelson Mandela Bay maths teacher in running for national excellence award
Ndzondelelo High School maths teacher Vuyolwethu Qweqwe has done it again, claiming the coveted title of the province’s best mathematics teacher.
He will now be jetting off to Johannesburg to compete in the National Teacher Awards for Excellence...
