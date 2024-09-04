News

Mayor ‘was warned about imminent collapse of Nelson Mandela Bay power lines’

By Nomazima Nkosi - 04 September 2024

After being accused of having ignored a warning about the imminent collapse of four pylons, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has called for a detailed plan outlining the spending of the R10m set aside to restore the collapsed infrastructure that crumbled more than a week ago.

This follows the municipality’s delay in appointing contractors to construct and refurbish the high-voltage power lines...

