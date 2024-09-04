Mayor ‘was warned about imminent collapse of Nelson Mandela Bay power lines’
After being accused of having ignored a warning about the imminent collapse of four pylons, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has called for a detailed plan outlining the spending of the R10m set aside to restore the collapsed infrastructure that crumbled more than a week ago.
This follows the municipality’s delay in appointing contractors to construct and refurbish the high-voltage power lines...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.