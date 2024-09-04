News

Kwazakhele Clinic closed after reports of criminal activity

By Herald Reporter - 04 September 2024

The Kwazakhele Clinic has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.

Residents warned healthcare workers on Tuesday about criminals possibly targeting the facility...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Road Ahead | Her Future Plans As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 And Beyond
Citroën C3 Aircross

Most Read