EPRU fraud case set down for trial
Former officials face counts including fraud and money laundering
Details of secret meetups and forged invoices have emerged in court documents as the criminal case against several former Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) officials and businesspeople was finally set down for trial on Tuesday.
Former club affairs manager John Scheepers, union vice-president Eldridge “Chico” Februarie, deputy president Bantwini Matika and club affairs administrator Angelo Peters, face various counts including fraud and money laundering...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.