East Cape touted as value-for-money tourism destination
Local is lekker proved to be the overriding theme during the official launch of Tourism Month at the Eagles Ridge Country House in Stutterheim on Tuesday.
During a three-day media tour, the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) showcased that it was possible to tour the province on a low budget, as little as R900 a person...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.