Caring for teenage moms makes Anelisa Matebese a winner

The emotional turmoil from her parents’ divorce and becoming a mother at the age of 23 were the catalysts for Anelisa Matebese to get involved in youth development.
Her newfound insight inspired her to establish the SHYTUP Foundation in March 2023 and now the nonprofit organisation is working with dozens of teenage mothers, providing emotional and medical support to ensure they stay in school and succeed.
A year later, Matebese’s work at the Kariega NPO has landed her the joint The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year 2024 award in the Gender-Based Violence category.
Matebese said winning the award would open doors for the much-needed medical supplies administered by professional nurse, Sister Pumela Nteyi, who does voluntary work at the foundation.
“Part of our work is to provide counselling for those we identify based on their difficulties which affect their mental health, and refer them to the social workers we work with,” Matebese said.
“Other young moms are referred to Sister Nteyi for medical assistance as some have started experiencing physical ailments since giving birth.
“We are also looking to provide family planning and Pap smear check-ups but we need money to purchase the supplies and our nurse will do the work at no charge.”
Matebese’s passion for youth development started when she was recruited to work for loveLife in a gender-based violence (GBV) programme in 2014.
The programme saw her filming stories of GBV victims and survivors, hosting community screenings to raise awareness and educate people about the scourge.
But before that, Matebese’s life fell apart when her parents suddenly divorced and she later learnt it was as a result GBV.
“My dad was abusive to my mother but this was hidden from me until they divorced.
“It didn’t make sense to me until my mom took me to a psychologist because I had started to blame her for breaking up our family.
“Only to learn that my dad was abusive and not only to her but the entire family, counselling helped me get through this trying time because I struggled in school and I would have hallucinations.”
Matebese fell pregnant at 23 and sank into depression.
“I was depressed because I felt the pregnancy derailed my life and my dreams,” she said.
“I decided I was never going to allow another young person to go through what I went through and that’s how I got into loveLife and learnt most of the things I know especially about GBV.”
Matebese said she wanted young girls to be aware about the scourge of GBV, speak up when experiencing it and speak out against perpetrators.
“More than anything, this award is an honour to me and my team, all I do is try to make my parents and my community proud by doing the best I can to make a difference in at least one young person’s life a day.
“Without my team I wouldn’t be able to do it and we truly just want our children, teenagers and fellow youth to know that selflessness is not a weakness but power that can change many people’s lives.”
The top 10 category winners will be celebrated at a prestigious red-carpet gala awards function on September 20.
To book tickets to attend the event, contact The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
Caring for teenage moms makes Anelisa Matebese a winner
Image: Supplied
The top 10 category winners will be celebrated at a prestigious red-carpet gala awards function on September 20.
To book tickets to attend the event, contact The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
