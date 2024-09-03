Wounded councillor bemoans lack of support from ANC, metro
Maqula feels let down by party and municipality after being kidnapped and shot by robbers
After being kidnapped, shot and robbed, Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula feels neglected by the ANC and Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, saying they offered him no support after his ordeal.
Maqula was shot in the upper leg after being attacked by four men at a spaza shop in Kwazakhele on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.