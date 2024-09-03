WATCH | SAPS to take action against officer responsible for viral 'herbs' video

Police in Gauteng say disciplinary action will be taken against an officer driving a police van in a video that has sparked outrage online.
The video, which has been circulating widely on social media, shows an unknown man seated in the back of the SAPS vehicle in Sunnyside, Pretoria, promoting his “Go Down” herbal products while instructing the driver to sound the sirens.
“Hello! It’s Go Down Herbs heritage special for you from 1 to 30 September. Special No 1: you can get two Go Down Herbs for R250 and get one Mpesu or a free herb for a runny stomach. Special No 2: you can buy two underground herbs for R300. Special No 3: one Go Down herb and one underground herb, buy two for R150. By the way, [this is] the Go Down special for the nation.
“Make that herb to be weeooweeoo,” the man says while the driver proceeds to ring the sirens.
“Don’t forget, Pretoria, I’m here to visit you. The special is here in Pretoria, Venda and online. Call me or send a WhatsApp message [for orders].”
Video shows unknown man in back of SAPS vehicle in Sunnyside, Pretoria, promoting his products while instructing driver to sound sirens
Responding to this incident, Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has condemned this behaviour.
“The station commander, Brig Matshidiso Kgoadi, upon receiving the video clip, conducted a preliminary internal investigation and managed to identify the driver. An internal disciplinary process has already been instituted against the member involved.
“Police vehicles should be used to serve and protect the public and for the benefit of the victims of crime, and not for any other purpose. The misuse and abuse of police vehicles will not be tolerated, and those police officers who are found to be contravening the police code of conduct will be dealt with accordingly,” Mthombeni said.
The video has drawn widespread criticism, with many social media users expressing anger and disappointment at the apparent misuse of a police vehicle.
