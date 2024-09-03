News

WATCH LIVE | Nelson Mandela University unveils meteorite

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Nelson Mandela University is unveiling in a media briefing a meteorite that entered the Earth's atmosphere a few weeks ago.

The meteorite is believed to have been about the size of a car. 

Eyewitnesses saw the phenomenon and some took videos. The captain of a whale-watching boat also reported seeing objects splashing into the ocean off Cape St Francis.

