Just days after the power was restored to all areas affected by the collapse of four high voltage transmission towers on the western side of Gqeberha a week ago, they have once again been hit by an outage.
On Tuesday, the municipality announced that a 132kv circuit breaker had tripped at Chelsea, Arlington.
Areas affected include Summerstrand, Humewood, Walmer, Walmer Location, Lovemore Park and Schoenmakerskop.
The municipality announced a team had been informed, and investigations and repairs would be carried out as soon as possible.
Tuesday’s massive outage comes after Schoenmakerskop residents were plunged into darkness on Sunday after their power supply was cut when a power line pole was chopped down at the weekend.
Several Bay areas back in the dark
Image: 123RF
