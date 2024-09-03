When emergency workers arrived at a luxury Nelson Mandela Bay home on Tuesday morning, they found an injured woman and her child outside, while the property behind them was in flames.
Once the fire had been doused, the body of the woman’s 38-year-old husband was discovered under the rubble.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the cause of the fire was still unknown, and that Walmer police had opened an inquest docket into the man’s death.
They had responded to the scene of the fire in Blue Crane Lane, Lovemore Park, at about 8am.
“When police arrived at the house, they found an adult female and her child outside the house. Both had minor wounds on their heads.
“On investigation, police discovered that the other part of the house had been completely destroyed by the fire, and the body of the [injured] woman’s husband was found completely burnt in one of the rooms,” Beetge said.
“The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation. An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by Walmer police.”
According to a report by Tac Net Armed Protection Unit, which responded to the scene, one of their members arrived at the house to find flames coming through the roof.
The fire department and private ambulance personnel also arrived to assist.
“[Our armed response official] then saw the wife and child.
“The wife had sustained a head injury but she is stable. They also suffered smoke inhalation,” Tac Net’s report said.
It said Gardmed Ambulance Service started treating the wife’s injuries on site and then transported the woman and her child to hospital for further treatment.
“Firefighters extinguished the fire and entered the house.
“While they were busy extinguishing the last of the fire inside the house they found a body under some debris.
“The police secured the scene while they waited on the forensics team to arrive.”
HeraldLIVE
Police probe death of man in Lovemore Park house fire
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
