Paterson High School — a Rose by any other name
Principal De Doncker dedicates her teaching excellence award to her colleagues
Walking the corridors of a school with a rich history that has become a beacon of hope in Gqeberha’s northern areas, Paterson High principal Rose de Doncker humbly tries to pass off her teaching excellence award to her colleagues.
For three years, De Doncker declined nominations for the National Teaching Awards for Excellence in Secondary Leadership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.