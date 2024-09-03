Markman forum launches new campaign to stem decay
Business grouping mounts advocacy drive amid unresolved tensions over collapsing infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay industrial hub
The Markman Business Forum has launched a public advocacy campaign to compel the metro and the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) to address its proposals to stem the steep decline of infrastructure in the industrial node and across Nelson Mandela Bay.
The campaign announcement on Monday is the latest broadside in the infrastructure collapse furore which has been rumbling since 2020, when the manganese ore industry spiked, and half-a-dozen illegal handlers and fleets of tipper trucks rolled into the city...
