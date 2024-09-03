News

Man electrocuted ‘trying to steal roof cables’

By Herald Reporter - 03 September 2024
Officials retrieving a body from a roof in Villiers Road, Walmer, on Tuesday
GRIM SCENE: Officials retrieving a body from a roof in Villiers Road, Walmer, on Tuesday
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Neighbours in Villiers Road, Walmer, woke up to the strange yet frightening sight of a man’s body on top of a roof on Tuesday morning.

According to security insiders at the scene, the man was electrocuted when he allegedly tried to steal cables from the roof.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police comment was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

