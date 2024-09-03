Neighbours in Villiers Road, Walmer, woke up to the strange yet frightening sight of a man’s body on top of a roof on Tuesday morning.
According to security insiders at the scene, the man was electrocuted when he allegedly tried to steal cables from the roof.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Police comment was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Man electrocuted ‘trying to steal roof cables’
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
