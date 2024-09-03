A man died, while a woman and her children narrowly escaped a fire at their Lovemore Park home on Tuesday morning.
According to Tac Net Armed Protection Unit, one of its officers responded to the scene in Blue Crane Lane, and saw flames coming through the house’s roof.
The fire department were also on the scene.
“The Tac Net officer then saw the wife and children.
“The wife sustained a head injury, but she is stable, and the children have no physical injuries other than smoke inhalation,” the report reads.
“Gardmed Ambulance Service also arrived on site and started treating the wife’s injuries.
“Gardmed then transported the wife and children to hospital.
“Fire fighters extinguished the fire and entered the house.”
According to Tac Net, while fire fighters were busy extinguishing the fire inside the house, they found a body under some debris.
The police secured the scene while waiting for the forensics team to arrive.
Police comment was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Man dies in Lovemore Park house fire
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
HeraldLIVE
