‘Flawless’ Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival en pointe
Capacity audiences at the Savoy Theatre were treated to shows by some of the region’s top performers during the Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival.
Nearly 700 dancers from 21 studios in the Eastern and Southern Cape participated in the weeklong festival that concluded with a gala evening on Saturday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.