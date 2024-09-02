Swim smart pair secure health and safety award

When a group of boys built up the courage to approach their favourite lifeguard at the beach near Wells Estate, they unwittingly planted the seed for what would later become the Nesibindi Swim Safe Programme.
This set the founders of the initiative on a path to secure a joint The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year 2024 Award in the Health and Safety category.
Through their initiative, and the help from the broader Gqeberha swimming community, Natalie Ogden and Luvuyo Nonzinyana have enrolled 36 youngsters from Zwide and surrounds in a life-changing programme that could potentially save lives and expose children from disadvantaged backgrounds to an entire lifestyle and sport they were not even aware of.
“This award has nothing to do with us or our names. We never intended to be role models of any kind.
“But we are very grateful for the platform it gives us, and we hope others can take inspiration from our programme and build their own way of supporting their community,” Ogden said.
Originally from Bloemfontein, Ogden, 48, started swimming at the age of four and competed in long-distance swimming for the first time at age 12.
She went on to compete at the SA National Championships, but is the first to concede that she never became a swimming superstar.
At the age of 18 she completed a course that qualified her as a swimming instructor, but a move to Gqeberha to study travel and tourism, followed by married life and raising children, put her career in watersports on the back burner.
However, 13 years ago, she rinsed off her goggles and found a renewed interest in swimming.
“Jesus had blessed me with a gift and I felt guilty for not using it.
“My children started swimming and I rekindled my passion for it.
“My cup is overflowing and I knew it was time to give back,” she said.
She became affiliated with the Port Elizabeth Amateur Swimming Club (PEA) and started the Summerstrand Swim School.
While coaching clients at a gym in Summerstrand, she met Nonzinyana.
The 43-year-old, born and raised in Gqeberha, qualified as a professional lifeguard through the Summerstrand Livesaving Club in 1998.
Since then, he has become a regular face along beaches across the city.
It was while he was on duty about two years ago when several boys, between the ages of six and 11, came up to him and asked how they could also become lifeguards.
“The more I explained the process to them, the more interested they became.
“Over the next few days I ran some beach drills with them and realised I needed to help these boys.”
He reached out to Ogden, sending her a video of the enthusiastic boys and asked her for assistance.
She, in turn, tapped into her network with PEA and the ball started rolling towards establishing their water safety initiative.
Over time they secured donations and sponsorships, at first using pre-owned swimming gear and later, thanks to organisations such as Ironman4thekidz, they could provide all their students with new equipment.
Initially they used the facilities at the Zwide municipal pool, but because the pool only operates during the summer, their operations moved to Summerwood Primary School, where dozens of children, with varied levels of swimming ability, take to the water every second Saturday.
“Through the programme, we have been able to identify kids with a real talent for swimming,” Ogden said.
“We are in the process of registering six of them as amateur competitive swimmers.
“Our goal has always been to protect kids.
“We want to teach them to swim, and maybe they can protect themselves and others from drowning.
“But exposing them to swimming as a sport, giving them something to take interest in outside their community, and actually identifying possible competitors, is a very fortunate by-product.”
Nonzinyana said the award did not signify the finish line, but just encouraged them to do more.
“How much bigger can we go? How much more can we develop this programme?
“And how many more people might be inspired to assist those in need through their own field of expertise like we have?
“I am excited to see what comes next,” he said.
