Robbers make off with loot from Gqeberha jewellery store
Gqeberha police are on the hunt for a group of between eight to 10 armed men who robbed a jewellery store at the Greenacres Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the robbers entered the mall at about 1.50pm and proceeded to rob the jewellery store of an undisclosed amount of jewellery...
