Power restored to most areas after prolonged outage
But Schoenmakerskop still in the dark after electricity pole vandalised
Power has been restored to almost all areas affected by the collapse of electricity pylons more than a week ago, and maintenance will be done to other pylons around Nelson Mandela Bay to avoid another prolonged power outage.
However, by Sunday evening Schoenmakerskop residents were still in the dark after their power supply was damaged as a pole holding up a power line was chopped down at the weekend...
