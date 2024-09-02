Limpopo has recorded a second road accident with multiple fatalities involving a cross-border bus in under a week.
On Sunday night five people travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe died when a bus overturned along the N1 north towards the Nyl plaza, outside Mokopane. Many passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees.
Ten people travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg were killed when a bus overturned on the N1 in Limpopo, at 3 Miles in Makhado, shortly before midnight last Tuesday.
Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye called on cross-border public transport operators to ensure their drivers are "fit for purpose", saying fatigue could have been a cause for Sunday's accident.
Five people die in road accident en route to Zimbabwe
Image: Limpopo transport
