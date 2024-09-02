Emotional tribute for boy killed in Walmer crash
In a colourful yet heart-wrenching display, more than 80 bikers and motorists took to the streets at the weekend and gathered at the spot where a 12-year-old child died in a car crash in August.
As they bid him a final farewell, they also handed over a petition to a member of the provincial legislature, highlighting the poor state of Gqeberha’s roads...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.