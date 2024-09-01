News

Search continues for two missing George swimmers

By Herald Reporter - 01 September 2024

The search continues for two young George residents who went missing in the surf at Victoria Bay on Saturday evening.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Wilderness station commander Mike Vonk said that at about 5.55pm on Saturday, their duty crew were activated by the police following reports of two swimmers, aged 20 and 17, in distress in the rip currents...

