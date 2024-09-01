Major hydroponic cannabis operation uncovered in Port Alfred
Acting on a search warrant at a property in Port Alfred at the weekend, the Hawks discovered an illegal large-scale clandestine laboratory dedicated to the cultivation of hydroponic cannabis.
According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba, members of the Gqeberha-based Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, in collaboration with the Operational Response Services, Visible Policing Unit, Local Criminal Record Centre, and Criminal Intelligence Management Analysis Centre, converged on a property in Port Alfred’s Mooiplaas Quarry Road...
