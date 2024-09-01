Chidimma Adetshina crowned Miss Universe Nigeria

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria on Saturday night.

“This crown is not just for beauty but is a call for action and that is unity,” Adetshina said after being crowned.

She received an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant after withdrawing from the local contest after an uproar over her citizenship status.

Adetshina, 23, announced she was pulling out of the Miss SA contest after it was found that her mother possibly committed identity fraud in 2001 to get citizenship, the same year the former beauty pageant contestant was born.

The department found prima facie evidence to believe that “fraud may have been committed”.

Home affairs launched an investigation into her citizenship status after many South Africans questioned her identity, arguing she was ineligible to compete for the title despite being born in South Africa because her father was Nigerian and her mother of Mozambican descent.

As Miss Universe Nigeria, Adetshina said she wants to advocate for inclusivity and acceptance, using her experience as someone who embraces her diversity.