Violence against women and children and farm murders remain a serious problem: FF+

While the slight drop in crime is welcome, the increase in crimes against women and children and farm murders remains a serious problem, the FF Plus said on Friday.
The party was commenting on the police's latest statistics for the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year released on Friday, which showed that all three categories of crime against women and children increased compared to the corresponding period last year.
Femicide rose from 895 murders to 966 (71 more), attempted femicide rose from 1,417 to 1,644 (227 more) and aggravated assault from 12,872 to 13,757 (885 more).
Regarding crimes against children, murders rose from 293 to 314 (21 more), attempted murder from 354 to 424 (70 more) and aggravated assault from 1,432 to 1,596 (164 more).
“The FF Plus finds these figures extremely alarming given the numerous awareness campaigns launched by role players, from government to civil society, to protect women and children.
“Clearly, government's initiatives, such as the 16 days of activism against violence against women and children, have no real impact and all role players have to rethink how to tackle this social evil,” the party said.
The FF Plus said of the nine farm murders reported, four of these were farmers, and five were workers and their guests.
“The FF Plus has been advocating for farm attacks and murders to be declared priority crimes for years and will not abandon its efforts in this regard.”
The party said there was an overall decrease in burglary and theft from residential premises, theft of cars and motorbikes and theft from cars.
“The FF Plus is aware that in most instances, crime correlates highly with the economy as well as the impact of unemployment and poverty.
“Therefore, the early signs of an economic upswing under the new government of national unity (GNU) are welcomed and serve as a ray of hope for the future after decades of destruction under ANC rule.”
Violence against women and children and farm murders remain a serious problem: FF+
Image: SAPS
