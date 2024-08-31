Two Eastern Cape students fly SA flag in China

Two Eastern Cape university students have been given a once in a lifetime opportunity to study in China.
The initiative forms part of a long-standing co-operation agreement between the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and the Yuhang District in China.
Sarah Baartman executive mayor Deon de Vos said the agreement was a reflection of their shared commitment to the China-Africa Talent Cultivation Cooperation Programme as envisioned during the 15th Brics leadership meeting.
Subsequent to this agreement, the Eastern Cape district municipality and Hangzhou Normal University in Yuhang District agreed to explore possibilities for a scholarship programme for students from the Sarah Baartman region to study abroad.
After a series of meetings, it was agreed to move forward with the scholarship programme from September 1.
The recruitment process, which was managed by Rhodes University to ensure the most suitable candidates were identified, started in March and completed in May.
The chosen students were Siyabulela Loro, of Jeffreys Bay, and Sivuyisiwe Mapela, of Makhanda.
Both are now enrolled to complete their Bachelor’s degree in economics at Hangzhou Normal University, and will be majoring in international digital trade and international business.
Loro and Mapela have since received a comprehensive orientation on Chinese culture through Rhodes.
The students left SA on August 25, accompanied by a delegation from the district municipality, including the mayor, municipal manager Unati Daniels, and project manager Albert Yu.
De Vos and Daniels signed an official Service Level Agreement with the Yuhang District and Hangzhou Normal University on August 28 to mark the official commencement of the scholarship programme.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and his delegation were also present during the signing ceremony.
“This partnership underscores our dedication to creating opportunities for young people in our district,” De Vos said.
“Our vision for this partnership extends beyond academics as we aim to equip our youth not only with academic knowledge but also with practical skills.
“Our goal is for these learners to return to SA with critical skills that are currently in short supply in our country.”
The tuition costs for the scholarship are covered by Hangzhou Normal University, while travel and living expenses are covered by the Sarah Baartman municipality, which was approved by council in May as part of the 2024/25 budget.
