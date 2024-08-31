Renowned poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni has died.
Mbangeni was a contemporary voice with a proud oral tradition as ancient as the rolling hills of Nqamakwe in the Eastern Cape where she was raised.
According to family member she died in the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.
Zilungele Mbangeni confirmed thepoet's death to TshisaLIVE. “It was just a short illness. Three weeks ago she was in Senegal, then earlier this week she was sick and got medical attention, She was fine and then got sick again. We took her to Helen Joseph and early this morning they called us to let us know she has passed away,” he said.
In a statement, the Mbangeni family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we, the family of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, announce her passing. Our beloved mother, sister and people's praised poet, Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, has left us to join the ancestors.
“Dr Bishop Jessica was a beacon of light, a voice of wisdom, and a source of inspiration to many. Her contributions to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader, and cultural ambassador were immeasurable, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched.
“During this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy as we mourn her passing. We are deeply appreciative of the love and support from friends and fans, and the community, but we request that you give us the space to grieve as a family.”
