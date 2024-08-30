Voice of Courage Fashion Show to raise funds for Yokhuselo Haven
A bold step against gender-based violence will be in the catwalk spotlight during the Voice of Courage Fashion Show at the Boardwalk Expo Centre next Friday.
Boardwalk and Camelot Spa have partnered with local designers, hairstylists, makeup artists and performers to raise awareness and funds for the Yokhuselo Haven through the fashion show. ..
