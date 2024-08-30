An investigation into the murders of a policewoman and taxi owner outside the Kagiso police station has led to the arrests of four suspects who were apprehended in the early hours on Friday.
Four AK-47 rifles and rounds of ammunition were seized during the arrests of the suspects, aged between 27 and 46, at about 2am at their addresses in Witpoortjie and Mohlakeng, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha.
Const Nthabiseng Bridget Mosidi, 46, and Nkosinathi Ndlela, a taxi owner, were fatally shot on August 22. They were seated in a parked vehicle outside the police station at midday when the assailants drove up to them in a Hyundai and peppered them with rifle fire.
"The motive of the murders is suspected to be a taxi association turf war as all suspects are in the taxi industry," Ramovha said.
The four suspects, three of whom are relatives, are to face charges of murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.
‘Taxi turf war’: 4 arrested, AK-47 rifles seized after West Rand cop killing
Image: Thulani Mbele
