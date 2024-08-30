Four men were shot dead and four wounded during a shoot-out with police officers investigating an alleged extortion ring in Cape Town.
"The eight suspects were allegedly on their way to commit a mass shooting," said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa said: "As police comb the scene and investigations continue, further details are expected to emerge."
A task team was investigating intelligence about wanted alleged extortionists, he said.
The suspects were sighted while travelling in a minibus on Thursday evening in Milnerton.
According to preliminary reports, the suspects shot at police who were following the vehicle and the officers returned fire.
"As a result four suspects were shot dead and four others seriously wounded. The wounded suspects, all from Cape Town and aged 23, 30, 34 and 38, are under police guard in a medical facility," Potelwa said.
"Four firearms and rounds of ammunition were seized from the vehicle."
TimesLIVE
Shoot-out in Milnerton: 4 killed, 4 wounded as cops confront gunmen
Image: SAPS
