Relief as Livingstone finally unveils advanced machine
First patient all smiles as she prepares for third cancer treatment session
As Bongiwe Magujulwa lay back on the state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator machine at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, a sense of calm washed over her as she prepared for her third cancer treatment session.
At first glance, the 31-year-old admitted that the huge space-age-looking machine was intimidating...
