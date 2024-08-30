News

Relief as Livingstone finally unveils advanced machine

First patient all smiles as she prepares for third cancer treatment session

By Riaan Marais - 30 August 2024

As Bongiwe Magujulwa lay back on the state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator machine at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, a sense of calm washed over her as she prepared for her third cancer treatment session.

At first glance, the 31-year-old admitted that the huge space-age-looking machine was intimidating...

