News of alleged drug mule shocks Nelson Mandela Bay community
Motherwell residents aghast at arrest of Xaba at airport after return from Brazil
She dedicated much of her time to her community, so when a Nelson Mandela Bay woman was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs from Brazil, the news came as a shock.
When Nomathamsanqa Thamie Xaba, 33, of Motherwell, touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning, police allegedly found 10kg of cocaine sewn into the pockets of her suitcase, while balls of the illegal white drug were wrapped up as sweets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.