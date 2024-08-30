Man dies after being caught in conveyor belt at Gqeberha plant
A young man has died after becoming entangled in a conveyor belt at SA Breweries’ Gqeberha plant.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about noon on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.