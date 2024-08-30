Man accused of murdering toddler abandons bail
As angry community members gathered outside the Knysna magistrate's court on Thursday, a man accused of stabbing a two-year-old girl to death abandoned his bid for bail.
Anele Boy, 20, was arrested shortly after the ordeal on Tuesday, when Segefield residents marched him to the satellite police station in the area and handed him over to the police...
