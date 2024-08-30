News

Heartwarming letter reaps rewards for Nelson Mandela Bay school

Winning radio competition secures donation and visit by singer to Motherwell man’s alma mater

By Simtembile Mgidi - 30 August 2024

When a Motherwell man entered a local radio competition, it was his heartwarming letter about the struggles of Sakhisizwe Senior Secondary School, and how the teachers took care of him after his mother died, that won the hearts of listeners.

His prize was not for himself, but nonetheless brought him great satisfaction as his alma mater received a donation of 110 packs of sanitary towels, and a visit from renowned musician Lalitha...

