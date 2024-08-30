Heartless hijackers take school for the visually impaired’s bus
Pair of armed hijackers jump driver in Motherwell as he sets off on his daily rounds to collect Khanyisa pupils for class
A pair of hijackers struck in Motherwell on Friday, seizing a Khanyisa School for the Blind bus while it was on its way to pick up pupils.
School principal Bungiwe Daniels said the incident occurred at about 5.45am in Motherwell N1 after the driver had picked up the bus from the school in KwaDwesi...
