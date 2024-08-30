Extortion: Chilling calls leave doctors on edge
Security cranked up after ‘hitman’ demands R5,000 or more from medical practitioners
Doctors are under siege in Nelson Mandela Bay and have had to step up security and deploy armed guards as they are mercilessly targeted by criminals demanding protection fees.
Life Mercantile Hospital issued a warning to its staff on Wednesday that its doctors were being targeted by extortion gangs demanding payments of R5,000 or more...
